Actor Vishal to contest in 2026 elections in TN, says reports

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal is set to enter politics in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Actor Vishal in an event held at Vadapalani said, ‘I will definitely contest in the2026 assembly elections.’

In the event, the actor also spoke that earlier there were only theatres, and then came Multiplex theatres and now there are OTT platforms to watch a movie.

Similarly, there will be a list of candidates for the 2026 assembly elections, he said.

People will have a lot to choose from on that list. They can compare and see. Definitely a huge list. I will come alone in the 2026 elections. First I have to show you all who I am. Only then is the alliance. We will see the next steps later, added Vishal speaking in the event.

Vishal has announced his plan to start a political party.