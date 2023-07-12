Actor Vijay's VMI to organise night study centres from July 15

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's social welfare organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) has planned to organise night study centres for school students from July 15, coinciding with former CM Kamarajar's birth anniversary.

The actor's organisation has already launched various welfare schemes such as blood donation camps, eye donation camps and food stalls at a nominal price.

The study centres is being planned around the 234 constituencies in order to cater to the needs of rural and government school students. Sources say that Vijay has instructed his organisation's members to ensure that at least four centres per constituency is set up and asked them to appoint tutors with an educational qualification not less than an undergraduate degree.

Vijay has been meeting the office-bearers of VMI for the past two days at the organisation's office at Panaiyur.