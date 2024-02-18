Actor Vijay’s TVK to hold consultation meet on Monday

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Thamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam is scheduled to hold a consultation meet on Monday.

According to a statement issued by TVK party, "On the order of the President of Thamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam, a meeting of administrators regarding membership and expansion of the internal party structure is scheduled to be held on 19 Feb at 9.00 am at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.”

“I kindly request that the District Chief Executives of our association attend this meeting regularly," the press note added.

Meanwhile earlier, Following criticism over Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's Tamil spelling, Actor Vijay had added an 'ik' as a conjunction to his party's name. This spell change will give the sound 'Vettrik' and not 'Vettri'.

Actor Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, earlier this month expressing his intention to fight the 2026 assembly polls.

He said he wouldn't lend support to any party in the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to a Daily Thanthi report.