Actor Vijay's TVK aims to launch special application for memberships

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetrik Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday has announced that party's flag and symbol would be announced once the Election Commission approves it.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, Actor Vijay has decided to divide the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu into 100 districts and give equal responsibilities.

It is also reported that, a notification about the new district in-charges and assembly constituency in-charges will be released within 10 days and after the appointment of the in-charges also a special application for membership will also be introduced soon.