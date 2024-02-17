Actor Vijay takes criticism constructively, adds 'ik' to party name

CHENNAI: Following criticism over Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Tamil spelling, actor Vijay has added an 'ik' as a conjunction to his party's name. This spell change will give the sound 'Vettrik' and not 'Vettri'.

The party's general secretary Bussy Anand has moved the ECI for making corrections in their applications. Post ECI recognition, Vijay is expected to make an official announcement.

Critics pointed out the mistakes saying the party that has put rights of Tamils at the forefront of its policies cannot misspell Tamil language.

Actor Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam earlier this month expressing his intention to fight the 2026 assembly polls and give 2024 Lok Sabha polls a miss. He said he wouldn't lend support to any party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He added he would fully focus on developing the party's infrastructure after he is done honouring his existing film commitments.

It may be recalled that, MLA Velmurugan, founder of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) also demanded the ECI to allocate alternate acronym to Vijay's party to avoid confusion among TN voters.

Inputs from Bureau