Actor Vijay launches TVK's membership portal

CHENNAI: Leading Kollywood actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday launched the mobile application for joining his party.

"If people want to work with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by following the couplet 'Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum' from Thirukkural (all human beings agree as regards their birth but differ as regards their characteristics, because of the different qualities of their actions) and read our party's pledge and use the membership QR-code links to get your membership card instantly in an easy way. Let's create history together in the 2026 Assembly polls, " Vijay said after launching an app.

Reiterating his stand on secularism, Vijay promised to travel on the path of democracy, secularism and social justice and said he will always perform his duty as a public servant.

"I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth and create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of 'Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum' couplet from Thirukkural, " he noted.

He further stated that he will continue to strive to fulfil the goal of language war martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect our mother Tamil language.

"I will always appreciate the sacrifice of the countless soldiers who fought tirelessly from Tamil soil for the freedom of our country and the rights of our people, " added Vijay.

However, minutes after launching the app, the membership drive platform downed due to 15 lakh membership requests in just 10 minutes.