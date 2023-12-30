Actor Vijay in Tirunelveli to provide relief materials to people affected by floods

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has landed in Thoothukudi airport on Saturday to distribute relief materials among flood-affected people in Tirunelveli through his welfare organisation Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI).

The actor came to the southern district in a private flight today.

The event is happening at the Madha Maligai in Tirunelveli's KTC Nagar. He met with people affected by floods and was discussing their plight after the deluge.

Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi faced unprecented rains this December as there were several reports of bund breaches. Excessive floods caused loss of lives and livelihoods in these districts.