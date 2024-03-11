Actor Vijay donates Rs 1 crore for Nadigar Sangam building project

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. The South Indian Artistes' Association issued a statement expressing gratitude to Vijay for his contribution.









Actor Nassar, who heads the Nadigar Sangam, initiated the construction of the new building in Chennai a few years ago. Unfortunately, the project faced financial hurdles and came to a halt. Reportedly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 for the work of the new building of Nadigar Sangam.

Actor-minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also donated a significant amount to the trust. The building is said to have a 1000-seater auditorium. More details regarding the building's construction work are awaited.