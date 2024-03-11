Actor Vijay donates Rs 1 crore for Nadigar Sangam building project
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. The South Indian Artistes' Association issued a statement expressing gratitude to Vijay for his contribution.
Actor-TVK President Vijay on monday donated Rs.1 Crore for the construction work of the new Nadigar Sangam building. For more updates on TVK read on DT Next App!#Vijay #TVKVijay#ActorVijay #ThalapathyVijay#TVK #TamilagaVettriKalagam pic.twitter.com/DJ9iHhMUSS— DT Next (@dt_next) March 11, 2024
Actor Nassar, who heads the Nadigar Sangam, initiated the construction of the new building in Chennai a few years ago. Unfortunately, the project faced financial hurdles and came to a halt. Reportedly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 for the work of the new building of Nadigar Sangam.
Actor-minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also donated a significant amount to the trust. The building is said to have a 1000-seater auditorium. More details regarding the building's construction work are awaited.