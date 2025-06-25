Actor Srikanth admits to drug use in court, pleads for bail citing son; remanded in custody till July 7

CHENNAI: Actor Srikanth, arrested in a cocaine use case, admitted to consuming drugs during a court hearing on Monday which involved a lengthy interrogation, saying that he made a 'mistake'. The 46-year-old pleaded for bail, stating that he had to take care of his young son.

Assuring full cooperation with the investigation, the 'Nanban' actor also promised that he wouldn't go abroad. However, the magistrate rejected his plea, stating that only the special NDPS court has the authority to consider it.

The actor was booked under three sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on June 23 afternoon and produced before Magistrate Dayalan of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore later that night. He was remanded in judicial custody till July 7 and lodged in Puzhal prison on June 24.

Police said their probe into a pub brawl in Nungambakkam last month led them to a wider criminal network involving drug trafficking, job scams, land grabs, and more. T Prasad, an expelled AIADMK IT wing functionary and the main accused in the brawl case, had allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth.

Also, Pradeep, a drug supplier who was arrested recently, reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to actors Srikanth and Krishna. Police summoned Krishna for inquiry, but he remains untraceable, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to sources, police are now seeking three-day custody of Srikanth to question him further about other drug consumers and possible distribution links.

Preliminary investigation suggests the actor allegedly procured drugs both online and in person.

(With inputs from Bureau)

