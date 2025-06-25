Cocaine case: Actor Krishna absconds; TN police form 5 special teams to hunt him

CHENNAI: Five special police teams have been formed to trace actor Krishna, who is reportedly absconding in connection with a drug case.

The action comes after the arrest of Pradeep, a drug supplier, who allegedly confessed to supplying drugs to actors Srikanth and Krishna. Following this, police summoned Krishna for an inquiry, said a Daily Thanthi report.

He was said to be in Kerala for a film shoot, but efforts to contact him failed as his mobile phone was found switched off.

With Krishna remaining untraceable, police suspect that he may have gone into hiding. Cybercrime teams have also been roped in to track his location. Sources said arrest proceedings may be initiated soon.





