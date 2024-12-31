Actor Soori's restaurant in Madurai Rajaji hospital in soup over poor hygiene, encroachment

CHENNAI: A complaint has been filed against a restaurant owned by popular actor Soori and his brothers, located within the Government Rajaji Hospital complex in Madurai.

The complaint filed by a lawyer named Muthukumar accused the restaurant management of violating health regulations as well as encroaching on hospital land, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The restaurant that was inaugurated on June 24, 2022, was set up under an agreement with the Public Works Department (PWD). It was granted permission to operate within a 434 square feet area. However, the complaint alleged that the restaurant has illegally occupied an additional 350 square feet where it built a shed and has encroached upon 360 square feet of open space near the nurses' hostel where a sewage tank is located.

The complaint alleged that the restaurant prepared and cooked food directly over the sewage tank, though the area is infested with mosquitoes and cockroaches, creating an unhygienic environment for food preparation.

Also, the windows of the nurses' hostel have been blocked by stacks of cardboard boxes with packaged drinking water, resulting in lack of ventilation and sunlight, it said.

The petitioner demanded that officials should carry out an inspection and take action against the restaurant for violating the agreement under the contract with the PWD and also for preparing food consumed by pregnant women and children in an unhygienic manner.

Responding to the complaint, the hotel management denied the allegations and said it was filed due to personal motive.