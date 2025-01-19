Begin typing your search...

    Actor Sathyaraj's daughter Divya meets Chief Minister Stalin, joins DMK

    Sathyaraj is known for his adherence to Dravidian ideology and now his daughter, Divya, has taken the step to join the DMK

    19 Jan 2025
    Divya Satyaraj met DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam

    CHENNAI: Actor Sathyaraj’s daughter and nutritionist Divya Sathyaraj met DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam and formally joined the DMK on Sunday.

    Sathyaraj is known for his adherence to Dravidian ideology and now his daughter, Divya, has taken the step to join the DMK.

    "Today (January 19) morning, Divya Sathyaraj, a nutrition expert and daughter of actor Sathyaraj, joined the DMK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at the Anna Arivalayam. Also present were party treasurer TR Baalu MP, principal secretary KN Nehru, and Chennai East district secretary and Minister PK Sekarbabu."

