Actor Sarathkumar's AISMK joins BJP-led NDA alliance

CHENNAI: Veteran Kollywood actor Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to join the BJP-led NDA alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

"To make India prosperous, to build a sense of unity, and to re-establish good governance, I have decided to join with the BJP-led NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. I will give other details within a week, " said R Sarathkumar, founder-president of AISMK in a statement.

He also revealed that on February 28, the first round of talks were held between the two parties.

"BJP election in-charge for TN, Arvind Menon and MoS L Murugan met me in person on February 28 and held the first round of alliance talks. Later, on March 5, the BJP delegation led by Arvind Menon called on me and sealed the alliance. As my party functionaries have already given me the power to make decisions regarding the LS poll alliance, I have decided to join the BJP, " he detailed.

Meanwhile, State BJP president K Annamalai and MoS L Murugan welcomed the AISMK into their alliance.

"Having full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and inspired by the schemes carried out by him for the sake of national welfare and unity, the arrival of Sarathkumar is sure to be a driving force for the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, " Annamalai said.

So far, GK Vasan's TMC, AC Shanmugham's NJP, TR Paarivendhar's IJK and Sarathkumar's AISMK parties sealed the alliance with the BJP.