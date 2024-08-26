Actor Rajinikanth, Duraimurugan seek to bury the hatchet

CHENNAI: Seeking to bury the hatchet with actor Rajinikanth, senior DMK minister Duraimurugan on Monday said that he and Rajini would remain friends forever and no one must try to promote enmity between them.

Talking to media persons in his native Vellore, Duraimurugan this morning said, “No one shall try to misuse our ‘comedy’ to promote enmity.”

Seconding Rajinikanth’s views, Duraimurugan said, “I am also echoing the same views. Rajini and I are good friends. We will continue to be good friends.”

Duraimurugan’s clarification, which was believed to have been issued at the behest of the DMK high command, comes in the backdrop of the actor telling media persons at the city airport Monday morning that he and Duraimurugan are good friends no matter what he said.

“Respectable Duraimurugan is a long time friend. Whatever he says our friendship will continue,” Rajinikanth said, when asked about Duraimurugan telling media persons on Sunday that aged actors who have lost their teeth must make way for young actors.

The war of words between the actor and the senior most minister in the current cabinet started after Rajinikanth, speaking at the release of the book “Kalaignar ennum thaai” authored by Minister E V Velu last week, likened chief minister M K Stalin’s handling of the old guard in the DMK to a class teacher “struggling” with old students and said that hats off to Stalin for his handling of the old guard who refuse to leave the ‘classroom’.

State Sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi, in a veiled endorsement of Rajini’s views, used the dais to demand a fair share of the pie for the youngsters in the party from the leadership.