Actor Rajinikanth breaks silence on Aadhav Arjuna remarks, calls it ‘untrue’

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday (March 17) issued a statement condemning Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for making what he described as an “untrue comment” about him.
In the statement, Rajinikanth said Aadhav Arjuna had recently made a false remark about him, before expressing gratitude to leaders across parties, including Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, MLA SP Velumani, Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) president John Pandian, and Pugazhenthi.
He also thanked BJP leaders, including State president Nainar Nagenthran and K Annamalai, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathi.
In addition, Rajinikanth thanked members of the film industry, including Ameer and G Dhananjayan, media personalities Nakkheeran Gopal and Rangaraj Pandey, and his fans for their continued support.
“Time does not speak but waits and answers. Long live Tamil Nadu! Long live the people of Tamil Nadu! Jai Hind!” he said, while concluding the statement.
What did Aadhav Arjuna say about Rajinikanth?
The issue pertains to Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks at a recent public interaction, where he said he was placing his views openly before the public, including “social media warriors.” He claimed that after MGRamachandran, Rajinikanth was widely expected to emerge as a political leader and had aspired to enter politics to bring about systemic change, but alleged that the DMK’s first family had issued threats that prevented him from launching a political party.
He added that the actor continued in films, including projects produced by Red Giant Movies, a production house founded by Udhayanidhi Stalin.
While stating he was not criticising Rajinikanth, Arjuna drew a parallel with TVK chief Vijay, saying, “our leader has that mental strength.”
What was Rajinikanth's stand towards political entry?
Rajinikanth had announced on December 29, 2020, that he would not enter politics, citing health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If I enter politics, I will have to meet thousands, even lakhs of people while campaigning. Even within a tight setup where only 120 people were at the shooting spot, people were affected by COVID-19 and I had to spend three days in the hospital. Even if a vaccine comes, I am on immuno-suppressant medicines and if health issues arise for me while campaigning, it would put those who are with me on this political journey in a very tight spot,” the actor had said.