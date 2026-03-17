Actor Rajinikanth breaks silence on Aadhav Arjuna remarks, calls it ‘untrue’

He also thanked BJP leaders, including State president Nainar Nagenthran and K Annamalai, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathi.

In addition, Rajinikanth thanked members of the film industry, including Ameer and G Dhananjayan, media personalities Nakkheeran Gopal and Rangaraj Pandey, and his fans for their continued support.

“Time does not speak but waits and answers. Long live Tamil Nadu! Long live the people of Tamil Nadu! Jai Hind!” he said, while concluding the statement.