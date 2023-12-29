Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Island Grounds, pays last respects to late 'Captain' Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Island Grounds and paid his last respects to the late actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who died due to illness at the city hospital on Thursday.

After paying his floral tributes, he said, "I was about to arrive in Chennai yesterday, but I was shooting for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'. It pains my heart to hear about his loss. There is a lot to talk about Vijayakanth, especially the way he gives importance to friendship. If you be a friend of him once, you won't forget it for the rest of your life. He had a lot of friends that's why."

Rajinikanth recalled an incident during his hospitalisation, on 'Captain' Vijayakanth's helpful gesture and selfless quality in not only handling the press and media but also staying by his side.

"'Captain' is an apt name for him. We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable," he added.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, popularly known as 'Captain' Vijayakanth in Chennai passed away in a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 71 on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory to the public on Friday morning

On December 29, DMDK has announced that 'Captain' Vijayakanth's body will be buried at the premises of DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu around 4.30 pm on Friday, December 29.

On Friday morning, Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai.