Actor Michael Douglas, family visit Big Temple

TIRUCHY: Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas recently visited the Big Temple along with his family members.

The veteran actor had recently visited Goa to receive the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the IFFI 2023. After the event, he set out on a full tour of India along with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones and son Dylan.

Upon arrival at the Big Temple, the shrine administration and the officials from the tourism department gave a warm reception and garlanded them. The Avengers fame took a tour of the temple, and the officials explained the minute and special aspects about the architectural beauty of the temple. Later, he also offered worship at the temple and left for Kumbakonam, said sources from the Big Temple.