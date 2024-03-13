Actor Mansoor made unsuccessful attempt to strike deal with AIADMK

CHENNAI: Actor and leader of Democratic Tigers of India Mansoor Ali Khan called on AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday and extended his party support to the AIADMK front in the LS polls.

He urged to allocate a seat to contest on behalf of the alliance in the LS polls. He wished to campaign for the AIADMK front across the state.

However, the principal opposition - AIADMK - was not keen on entertaining the actor, who was known for controversies. Sources in the party said that he would be a liability for the party, if it takes him in. So, the leaders declined his offer.

Later in the day, the actor made a statement that he would explore further option since the political move to join the AIADMK did not go as per plan.