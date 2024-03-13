Begin typing your search...

Actor Mansoor made unsuccessful attempt to strike deal with AIADMK

He urged to allocate a seat to contest on behalf of the alliance in the LS polls. He wished to campaign for the AIADMK front across the state.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 March 2024 5:25 PM GMT
Actor Mansoor made unsuccessful attempt to strike deal with AIADMK
X

Mansoor Ali Khan

CHENNAI: Actor and leader of Democratic Tigers of India Mansoor Ali Khan called on AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday and extended his party support to the AIADMK front in the LS polls.

He urged to allocate a seat to contest on behalf of the alliance in the LS polls. He wished to campaign for the AIADMK front across the state.

However, the principal opposition - AIADMK - was not keen on entertaining the actor, who was known for controversies. Sources in the party said that he would be a liability for the party, if it takes him in. So, the leaders declined his offer.

Later in the day, the actor made a statement that he would explore further option since the political move to join the AIADMK did not go as per plan.

TamilnaduActor MansoorAIADMKLS pollsLok Sabha pollsMansoor Ali Khan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X