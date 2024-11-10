Actor KPY Bala gifts ambulance to Kalvarayan Hills village

CHENNAI: Cooku with Comali fame actor KPY Bala has donated an ambulance costing Rs 5 lakh to the villagers of Thorangur in Kalvarayan Hills, a remote region cut off from basic amenities.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the ambulance is much-needed for the residents of the tribal hamlets in Kalvarayan Hills spread over Kallakurichi and Salem districts, who otherwise have to travel nearly 40 km to the government hospital in Mavadipattu.

The distance and the remote terrain have led to the 108 ambulance services not being able to reach the village in time.

Upon learning of this, actor and comedian Bala donated the ambulance free of cost to the villagers. He also advised them to maintain the vehicle, which cost Rs 5 lakh.

Previously, too, the actor had donated free ambulances to the hill dwellers of Vaniyambadi town in Tirupathur district, the residents of Kadambur hills near Erode, and an old age home.

Bala earned the moniker of KPY after competing in and winning Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. He has also appeared in films like Junga, Sixer, and Anti-Indian. He became a household name after participating in Star Vijay's Cooku with Comali.