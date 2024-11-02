Actor Khushbu inaugurates Sri Lalithambikai Fertility Centre

CHENNAI: Sri Lalithambikai Fertility Center at Sri Lalithambikai Medical College Hospital, located in Maduravoyal, Chennai, was inaugurated by actress Mrs. Khushbu Sundar, in the presence of Dr. A.C. Shanmugam.University Chancellor on Wednesday, 30.10.2024.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including University Chancellor Dr. A.C. Shanmugam, Chief Engineer Mr. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, Management Trustee Mrs. S. Lalitha Lakshmi, Director Mrs. Nirmala Arunkumar, Secretary of ACS College of Medicine Mr. A. Ravikumar, University Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Geethalakshmi, Registrar Dr. C. P. Palanivelu, Special Officer and former IAS Officer Mr. A. Gnanasekaran, Dean Dr. P. Balasubramanian, and others.

In her speech, actress Khushbu Sundar praised the fertility center's modern equipment and experienced doctors.

She emphasized that the facility aims to provide services at a low cost, ensuring accessibility for all.

University Chancellor Dr. A.C. Shanmugam expressed his gratitude and appreciation during his speech, highlighting the importance of such centers for couples wishing to conceive.

He also noted that many of Chennai's leading gynecologists participated in the event and performed IVF procedures.

Earlier, the name board for the Sri Lalithambikai Fertility Center was unveiled in the presence of the dignitaries.

Under the guidance of University President Mr. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, permission was obtained from the Tamil Nadu Government Health Department for the fertility center, which features world-class laboratory facilities designed to be accessible to the community.

