Actor Gautami complaint: Five persons secured by Central Crime Branch in Kerala

CHENNAI: A special team of City police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested five absconding suspects in a complaint filed by actor Gautami Tadimalla stating that her property worth several crores were grabbed.

On September 11, she had approached the City police seeking action against a builder and his family alleging that the latter indulged in breach of trust and grabbed her land in Sriperumbudur worth over Rs 25 crore.

In her complaint, the 55-year-old cancer survivor stated that she had bought 46 acres of land in Sriperumbudur outside Chennai with her earnings from Cinema. The present market value of the land is about Rs 25 crore, she claimed in the complaint.

For her medical expenses and for the educational expenses of her daughter, Gautami had planned to sell off the land. Learning of this, a city-based builder had approached her claiming that he could execute the deal for her. Gautami reportedly gave power of attorney to the builder, which he allegedly misused and has grabbed her property.

City Police had earlier arrested one person, J Balaraman (64) of Anna Nagar in connection with the case. Balaraman along with other accused promised to sell her properties and obtained General Power in their favours.

They subsequently sold the properties to a Mumbai based company and gave her Rs 4.1 crore as sale sale consideration of her properties.

On realising that she was cheated after learning that her properties were sold for Rs 12 crore, she filed a police complaint.

On Thursday, a police team arrested five persons, C Alagappan (63), Nachial (57), Siva Alagappan (32), Arthi (28) and Satheesh (27) in Thrissur, Kerala. They are being brought to the city.