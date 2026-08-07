Actor Dhanush advocates social welfare, says inability to read Tamil is ‘shame’

CHENNAI: Speculation is mounting over actor Dhanush's possible entry into Tamil Nadu politics after he urged his fans at a recent public event to look beyond cinematic celebrations and channel their collective energy into grassroots social welfare activities.
Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by his fan clubs here to mark his birthday (July 28), Dhanush had called for purposeful community action—remarks widely seen as drawing parallels with the trajectory followed by many others, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
"So many people are gathered in one place. There's a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose," Dhanush said that day.
He asked his supporters to look beyond movie releases and audio launches. "Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible," he remarked.
Dhanush also unveiled a new flag for the host fan club — a move that briefly fuelled rumours of a formal party launch, before being clarified.
On August 4, he inaugurated a new three-storey building at his alma mater, Thai Sathya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Saligramam, which he funded and donated.
The building, replacing an older structure, was named 'Dhanush Block' and handed over in an emotional ceremony, where the actor sought the blessings of his former teachers.
Addressing students and faculty at the event, Dhanush said the inability to read or write one's mother tongue was a "shame" rather than a badge of pride.
He recalled that while he once struggled with English and spoke it poorly at school, he was always well-versed in Tamil. Today, he said, the situation has completely reversed.
"When I step out and meet people, at least eight out of 10 don't know how to read or write Tamil," Dhanush claimed, asserting that although the younger generation is "highly proficient in English", its lack of Tamil literacy is a "very saddening" reality.
Recounting an incident from a French production he shot in Belgium, Dhanush said the crew was surprised by his fluency in English.
When he asked why, they explained that in their culture, knowing one's mother tongue was the primary necessity, and English was considered merely a "bonus." The actor-filmmaker said one's mother tongue is what must be learnt first — that one must know how to read and write it before anything else.
He cautioned youth against wearing their lack of Tamil proficiency as a "badge of status", saying that claiming "Tamil doesn't come to me" brings no pride or prestige — and is, in fact, "an insult and a shame."
Dhanush, who studied at the school until Class 10, funded the three-storey building after learning of the institution's infrastructural needs. His camp, however, has maintained that these initiatives are "purely philanthropic" and carry no political intent.