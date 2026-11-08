Actor-CM’s ‘sixer’ Deepavali gift cheers film industry

This prompted fans from Tamil Nadu to travel across State borders to catch the first-day-first-show (FDFS) of their favourite stars. The absence of early shows also affected producers and exhibitors, as reviews and reactions from neighbouring states began circulating on social media even before the first show commenced in Tamil Nadu, potentially influencing audience expectations and opening-day collections.

That is why the decision by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government to permit 6 am screenings and up to six shows a day during the first seven days of a film's release is a special gift from the actor-turned-politician to the film fraternity, that too right in time for Deepavali.

This has brought major relief to the industry, particularly for Suriya's ‘Scene’, Nayanthara-starrer ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, and mega-budget project ‘Ramayana’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Outside a Chennai theatre screening Suriya’s ‘Scene’, movie buff Kudiyarasu, who had previously travelled to neighbouring states to catch the FDFS of his favourite stars’ films, welcomed the return of early morning shows. “We used to travel long distances, mostly to Nagari, and even miss a day’s work just to watch the FDFS. But the theatres near the border areas are not always up to the mark. While the celebrations were there, the experience could never match watching a film alongside fellow fans in our own city, Chennai. The return of 6 am shows is a huge relief, as I can now enjoy the first-day-first-show experience in my own city,” he said.