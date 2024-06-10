Actor and TVK president Vijay to hail top scorers of Class 10, 12 exam again on June 28

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam President and actor Vijay will meet Class 10 and 12 exam toppers to felicitate their outstanding performance.

According to the statement issued by N Anand, TVK general secretary, the first phase of the felicitation ceremony will be held on June 28 in Chennai.

"In the first phase, toppers from 21 districts (Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar) will get rewards from TVK president Vijay for their extraordinary performances in the recently concluded board exams," the statement read.

The second phase of the felicitation ceremony will be held in Chennai on July 3 for 17 districts along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

In the second phase, toppers from Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Puducherry, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Tirupattur, Trichy, Vellore, Villupuram will get the rewards from Vijay.