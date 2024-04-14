Begin typing your search...

Actor and TVK president Vijay extends greetings on Ambedkar's 134th birth anniv

The actor-turned-politician said, On the occasion of father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar's birthday, let us pledge to ensure that everyone gets the social justice, equality and equal rights that Ambedkar emphasized."

14 April 2024
CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay, extended greetings on the 134th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, various political parties and leaders pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar across the country.

