ACTO-GEO withdraws protest following interaction with Stalin

CHENNAI: The members of Joint Action Council of Teachers' Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) has announced withdrawal of one-day protest to be held on Thursday. The announcement by the members was made following their interaction with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a member of JACTO-GEO said, "The interaction with ministers of different portfolios were not satisfactory while placing our demands. However, while meeting the CM on Wednesday, we were assured action on some of the demands, at the earliest."

The member further said that CM also assured a few announcements to be made in the assembly session. "The CM clarified that the DMK government will fulfil the demands of JACTO-GEO. And, further noted that some demands will be addressed as announcements in the assembly, while few other demands will be addressed over time."

Meanwhile, the members of JACTO-GEO noted that they are yet to decide if the indefinite strike announced on February 26 will be withdrawn.

Some of demands placed by JACTO-GEO include paying the pending arrears under the dearness allowance (DA), revising the old pension scheme, filling the pay discrepancy of Rs 3,170 to Rs. 20,000 secondary-grade teachers, regularising the 12,000 part-time teacher earning a meagre salary of Rs 10,000 re-introducing the incentive scheme for teachers and lastly allowing the teachers to surrender the earned offs for pay like the previous years.