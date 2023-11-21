Activists urge govt to preserve child rights with key policies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to prioritise and safeguard the rights of children along with implementing key initiatives at the earliest.



In a fervent appeal, the members of TNCRW commended the progress made but underscored the imperative for swift action in implementing the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Child Rights 2021.

Emphasising the need for comprehensive measures, TNCRW urged the integration of child budget analysis as a regular exercise, ensuring transparency and effective allocation of resources for the betterment of children.

The call extends to transforming every school into a child-friendly environment, advocating for a teacher in every classroom, and instituting a comprehensive child protection policy.

Additionally, inclusive education, addressing second-generation challenges such as drug dependency and teen pregnancies, and the expeditious filling of vacant positions in the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) were highlighted as paramount in the letter to the government by TNCRW.

The organisation rallied citizens to join in sowing the seeds for a future where children's rights are integral to TN's societal fabric, emphasising that the time for action is now.

"The resounding appeal is clear: create a State where every child feels safe, heard, and valued," the letter noted.