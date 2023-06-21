Activists’ request saves life of 100-yr-old banyan tree

COIMBATORE: An over 100 years old banyan tree was saved from facing the axe following the intervention of alert environmental activists in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

Even though the revenue department officials gave their nod to cut down the tree, P Churchill Immanuel decided to put off his plans following strident opposition from activists.

“To carry out road expansion works, the branches of the banyan tree were chopped without disturbing the whole tree as it did not pose any hindrance. But an individual took permission from tahsildar claiming that it obstructs view of a commercial building to come up on the site along the Pollachi-Aliyar Road,” said K Syed of Green Care, an NGO and a member of Coimbatore District Green Committee.

“Only the sub-collector has the authority to award permission to cut down trees such as this. However, in violation, the tahsildar gave the nod without even considering the real value of the tree. Firstly, the environs along with the support of local villagers stopped attempts to chop off the tree,” he added.

Meanwhile, the individual who took permission to cut down the tree, in a change of mind submitted a letter to sub-Collector on Tuesday withdrawing his decision to axe down the tree. However, the environmentalists have urged the district administration to initiate action against the revenue department official for giving permission.