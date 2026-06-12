Activists remove 220 kg of plastic from Talaimannar-Chennai seabed

As part of a marine pollution awareness initiative, volunteers from Chennai travelled by boat covering Talaimannar, Rameswaram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai.

They dived beneath the sea and collected discarded fishing nets, plastic covers and other plastic waste.

The clean-up drive has been under way for more than a week. In the awareness expedition, which began in Talaimannar and concluded in Chennai, the volunteers collected around 220 kg of abandoned fishing nets and plastic waste.