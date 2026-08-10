Activists peeved by axe on school education funding, other gaps in Tamil Nadu budget

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s revised Budget for 2026–27 presents an ambitious agenda for education, technology, higher education, youth development and public welfare, but significant gaps remain in child protection, mental health and institutional capacity, according to an analysis by the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) with knowledge support from the Institution for Development Education and Action (IDEA).
The report argues that the State should move from a ‘human capital’ approach to child rights budgeting, covering survival, development, protection and participation.
A major concern is school education funding. The allocation rose from Rs 44,042.08 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 46,767 crore in 2025–26, which fell to Rs 44,527 crore in 2026–27 a decline of about 4.8% from the previous year.
The reduction comes despite proposed initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, entrepreneurship and digital learning.
TNCRW says teacher vacancies, inadequate counselling, the absence of school social workers and weak safeguarding systems remain largely unaddressed.
The report calls for one teacher for every class, permanent recruitment to fill vacancies, physical education teachers in every school, counselling services in secondary schools and trained school social workers.
It also recommends disability-friendly and climate-resilient infrastructure, Child Rights Clubs and mandatory Child Protection and Safeguarding Policies.
Social welfare spending, meanwhile, has increased substantially from Rs 7,830 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 8,597 crore in 2025–26 and Rs 9,818 crore in 2026–27.
However, TNCRW questions the composition of expenditure, arguing that significant resources directed towards gold and marriage-related assistance schemes could overshadow long-term investment in child protection and women’s empowerment.
The organisation estimates that child protection expenditure remains below 0.6% of the State budget and recommends progressively increasing it to 2-3%.
It also seeks stronger funding for TN’s 38 District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), proposing annual State-wide support of about Rs 30–35 crore.