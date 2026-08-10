Activists peeved by axe on school education funding, other gaps in Tamil Nadu budget

The report argues that the State should move from a ‘human capital’ approach to child rights budgeting, covering survival, development, protection and participation.

A major concern is school education funding. The allocation rose from Rs 44,042.08 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 46,767 crore in 2025–26, which fell to Rs 44,527 crore in 2026–27 a decline of about 4.8% from the previous year.

The reduction comes despite proposed initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, entrepreneurship and digital learning.

TNCRW says teacher vacancies, inadequate counselling, the absence of school social workers and weak safeguarding systems remain largely unaddressed.