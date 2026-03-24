Activists oppose development plans at Ooty Race Course

They raised concerns over plans by the government to establish an eco-park and by the municipal administration to construct a multi-level parking facility within the premises.

Surjit K Chaudhary, chairperson of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), emphasised the ecological importance of the sprawling Race Course grounds. He noted that the area plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, flood regulation, and maintaining ecological balance in the hill town.

“Any large-scale development in this fragile ecosystem could have serious environmental consequences,” he warned.