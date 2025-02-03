Activist’s murder: Court orders 3-day CB-CID custody of accused

TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday allowed CB-CID to take custody of five accused of environmental activist’s murder case for three days.

The environmental activist Jagaber Ali who was continuously opposing the mining activities in and around Tirumayam in Pudukkottai was run over by a lorry on January 17 and the Tirumayam police arrested four accused including the quarry owner and the partner surrendered before the police a couple of days later.

Meanwhile, Jagaber Ali’s wife Mariyam who approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court appealed to transfer the case to CB-CID as the investigation process was not proper. The High Court which transferred the case to CB-CID, ordered to exhume the body and take an X-ray and submit the report. Subsequently, the case was transferred from Tirumayam Judicial Magistrate Court to Pudukkottai Judicial Magistrate Court 1.

After the transfer of the case to Pudukkottai Judicial Magistrate Court, the accused Rasu (54), RR Crusher owner, Ramaiyya (55), Rasu’s brother and partner, Muruganandam (56), Kasinathan (45) and Dinesh (24) were produced before the court on Monday.

In the meantime, the CB-CID sought the court for three days custody of all the five accused. On Monday, the Judicial Magistrate C Bharathi who heard the case, ordered three days of custody of all the five accused and asked the team to produce them before the court on February 6 evening.

Subsequently, the CB-CID team headed by Inspector Bhuvaneswari took all the five accused with them.