Activist urges Tamil Nadu government to desilt irrigation channels across Delta

The advocate also urged the State to assess implications of water hyacinth and its associated obstruction on irrigation efficiency, groundwater recharge and water availability at affected locations. He noted that irrigation channels must be prioritised and suitable measures be taken to maintain timely and efficient distribution of irrigation water.

Amal Antony pointed out that the Uyyankonan canal in Tiruchy, a major distributary canal of the Cauvery, is presently at high risk as a thick blanket of vegetation has grown along the canal and is expected to prevent the free flow of water during monsoon days, triggering fear of flooding in adjoining residential areas.

The Uyyankondan river spans around 75 km with 120 branch canals, recharges as many as 33 tanks, which benefits an area of 32,740 acres of land with crops like sugarcane, turmeric, banana, and betel leaves, along with paddy.

Amal Antony, who sent a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, appealed that the local body and competent public-health authorities should address stagnant-water conditions wherever feasible, remove accumulated waste and implement appropriate mosquito-control and sanitation measures in affected residential areas.