Active Covid cases nearing 200 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The active cases of COVID-19 are nearing 200 in the State, and the testing remains at an average of about 600 samples. However, the State Health Department officials say that the surge in the cases is not alarming.

While the active cases remained around hundred during the second week of December, it has now increased by 100.

The State Health Department saw 193 active cases of COVID-19 in the State on Saturday, with a surge of about 80 active cases in a fortnight.

With most of the cases being mild and asymptomatic, the recovery has been fast in the patients, and the active cases stood at 187 on Sunday.

Chennai records the highest of 91 active cases of COVID-19, while 22 active cases are in Chengalpattu, 17 active cases in Coimbatore and 13 active cases in Kancheepuram.

Other districts report less than 10 active cases of COVID-19.

"The testing of samples is helping us diagnose more cases. The severity of the virus has been low across the State and there is no need to worry over the increase in the cases. The cases remain steady and there is no major surge in the past 10-15 days," said an official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

As many as 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Sunday, including 10 in Chennai.

So far, a total of 36,11,381 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the State.

With 800 samples being tested on Saturday, the total positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 3.9 percent.

As many as 635 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With no new deaths, the toll stood at 38,086.