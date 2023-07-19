Active cases at 5 in TN; toll remains at 38,081

CHENNAI: After a brief spike on Monday, no new COVID cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,614. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 903 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the State stood at 5. No new recoveries were reported in the State.

Total recoveries from COVID-19 remained at 35,72,528. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.