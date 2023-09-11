Action will be taken against Udhay and A Raja soon, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: "Action will be taken against Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja and P K Sekarbabu like V Senthilbalaji," state BJP president K Annamalai said while addressing a protest by BJP here on Monday.

Leading the dharna protest demanding the resignation of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) minister P K Sekarbabu and dismissal of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Valluvar Kottam, Annamalai said, "Udhayanidhi, a minister of Tamil Nadu spoke on the platform that they will eradicate Sanatana Dharma. After his speech, people are protesting all over India. Within four days of talking about Sanatana Dharma, the Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi changed their stand."

"Sanatana Dharma came before religions. CM Stalin did not study anything and did not associate with educated people. For India, Sanatana Dharma is the Dharma common to all and is not the one that subscribes Brahmin domination," he added.

"BJP is a no-caste and non-religion party. After DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, caste politics has intensified in the state. Annamalai also demanded a white paper over the state's claim on consecration of a thousand temples in these two years.

"Now the HR &CE is advertising that they have done consecration to a thousand temples in these two and half years. While there are lakhs of temples in Tamil Nadu, only 44,000 temples are under the control of HR&CE. The government should publish the details of the consecration ceremony to a thousand temples as a white paper, " he added.

"You (HR&CE) should leave our temples. If you leave the temples, we will take care of the breakfast and noon meal schemes, " added Annamalai.

"The next six months are very important days for us. I don't know whether Tamil Nadu will also have assembly elections along with the upcoming parliamentary elections. But it is likely to come, " he said.

"If you (DMK) don't believe in God, keep it within your family. People like Udhayanidhi and A Raja who speak bad about Sanatana Dharma should be punished. Since DMK is in power, no case has been filed against them. BJP will come to power one day in Tamil Nadu. After BJP comes to power, action will be taken against Udhayanidhi and A Raja like V Senthil Balaji. Similarly, minister PK Sekarbabu should also be careful. Sekarbabu, who says that he does not believe in caste, is the one who locked his daughter in a guest house just because she fell in love with someone from a different caste, " added Annamalai.

"With DMK opposing Sanatana Dharma, BJP will keep growing in Tamil Nadu and DMK has opened the door for us in Tamil Nadu, " Annamalai said.

While responding to a question over the murder threat to the DMK scion by Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya, the saffron party leader condemned the seer and said that he must be a fake seer.

"That is wrong. If he (Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya) sets a bounty on someone's head like that, it means that he is not following Sanatana Dharma. When he says that he follows Sanatana, and puts a price on someone's head, then he must be a fake seer. I strongly condemn this. Who is he to pay the price to a head in our state?, " Annamalai added.