Action will be taken against Periyar varsity VC: Minister Rajakannappan

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister RS Rajakannappan on Wednesday said action would be taken against Periyar University Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan, who had failed to suspend institution’s registrar K Thangavel despite the orders from the department. On the sidelines of a function, the minister also said that the Tamil Nadu government is also helping the University of Madras, which was facing a severe financial crisis as the institution’s accounts were frozen by the Income Tax Department (IT) due to non-payment of tax. Asserting that all the staff at the Periyar University, who indulged in the irregularities, will be brought under the investigation radar, he said “despite, the Higher Education Secretary sending two letters to the vice chancellor of the Periyar University to suspend the registrar, still action was not taken in this regard”. The Minister also pointed out that staff from the university who were suspended by the State government do not have the eligibility to take long leave. “Therefore, action will be taken against the vice chancellor, who failed to discharge his duty to suspend the registrar”, he added. With regard to the current crisis in the University of Madras, he said “the registrar of the institution was taking steps to solve the issue. All the relevant documents have been submitted to the IT department. Even the State t has taken measures to help the university”, he said.

