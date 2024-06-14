Action will be taken against journalists who spread false news, says MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan on Friday said strict action will be taken against those who broadcast false and unconfirmed news.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai International Airport, Murugan said, "I kindly request the journalists not to spread any false news among people. Misinformation spreads faster than Covid-19. So, please don't carry any half-baked information for breaking news."

"I have travelled with you (journalists) as the Information and Broadcasting minister for the last three years and I would like to inform you that strict action will be taken against broadcasting false and unconfirmed news in any media. Also, legal action will be taken against the media houses that air/print false news, " he said.

Further, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "We all (journalists and government) should work together to take the Union government's schemes and announcements to the people. Please welcome the good schemes."

He also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing nearly Rs 11 lakh crores to the development of Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years.

"I also thank PM Narendra Modi for giving me the greatest opportunity for the second time, to serve the nation from his Cabinet. I'm proud to be a part of it. I also thank BJP state president K Annamalai, " he added.

He also assured that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will bring back the mega schemes to Tamil Nadu like the last 10 year rule and he will act as a bridge between Tamil Nadu and the Union government.

Earlier, BJP functionaries and cadres gave a warm welcome to Murugan, who came to Chennai after assuming office as MoS in Delhi for the second consecutive term.

During the event, BJP cadres decorated Murugan with a Rudraksha garland containing 5,001 Rudrakshas and honoured him with Purna Kumbham.

The media interaction was also a surprise for the scribes who gathered to interact with Murugan as recently State BJP president Annamalai said that all the leaders of the saffron party including him will only address media at the Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters stating that no one will address media at airports or any other places.