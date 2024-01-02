Action taken against 17 police personnel including IPS officer Shailesh Kumar Yadav: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday clarified that departmental action has been taken against Shailesh Kumar Yadav IPS and Kapil Kumar C Saratkar IPS and a few other police personnel on the recommendations of the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Committee.

Dismissing the few media reports, an official release from the State government said, "Departmental action has been taken against 17 police personnel including the IPS officers Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Kapil Kumar C Saratkar based on the Aruna Jagadeesan Committee. Apart from this, sanction was given to file a criminal case against a police inspector, sub-inspector, and a head constable. Three first-class constables have been dismissed."

Based on the recommendations of the Aruna Jagadeesan Committee, departmental action has also been taken against the then Thoothukudi Collector and three other revenue officials, the release noted.

Pointing out the various measures taken by the Stalin government, the release said, "Few media houses are publishing wrong information about the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government on the report submitted by the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Committee. Enough compensation was given to the victims of the Thoothukudi police firing."

This comes after the state government promoted Shailesh Kumar Yadav to DGP from ADGP.

Shailesh was one of the senior police officers indicted by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Committee's report on the 2018 Thoothukudi firing.

Shailesh was serving as the Inspector General of Police of the South Zone during the Thoothukudi firing at the protest staged by Thoothukudi people against the functioning of Sterlite Copper.

Thirteen people were killed in the police firing and around a hundred people were injured in the violence.