Action plan for TN child policy likely to be released this month

CHENNAI: Two years after the release of Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children in November 2021, the Directorate of Social Defence (DSD) is finally set to release the action plan for the policy implementation by September end.

The policy in 2021 was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin after the AIADMK government brushed it off in 2017.

According to department sources, the discussion regarding the action plan for the policy is nearing the final stage and is set to be released at the earliest.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a DSD official said, "With regards to the release of the action plan, we have been conducting meetings at regional and State-levels, bringing all department officials under one roof."

"In the recent meeting, we observed for principal secretaries of every department connected to the policy, to convene a meeting and consider any vital inputs to the action plan, before its release, "added the official.

Hence, assuring that the action plan will be released quicker than anticipated, the official pointed out that the same has been prepared with the representations of all departments and members of civil societies.

Meanwhile, the TN Child Policy is set for renewal in 2024, with only a year left for the implementation of the action plan with the recent updates.

When asked about the delay in release of the action plan, the DSD official responded, "We have been implementing the policy at different levels already. Additionally, we have been simultaneously working on the schemes that have come out in the due time."

As the policy was released in the wake of crime against children witnessing a spike, stakeholders urge that delaying the release of the action plan will have direct effect on the wellbeing of children.

"With the government delaying the release of the action plan, the policy implantation takes a drastic hit at the ground level, affecting the child's wellbeing one way or the other, "said a city-based child rights activist.