Acting on Madras HC order, police rescue Tangedco official's missing minor daughter in 24 hrs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court's direction to the police to trace and produce the minor daughter of a Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) official within 48 hours, who had gone missing in Cuddalore, led to the rescue of the girl within 24 hours, and she was produced before the Court.
A habeas corpus petition was filed by an Electricity Board official from Cuddalore district seeking to trace his 17-year-old daughter, who had gone to college in January and was allegedly abducted by a man from their village.
The matter came up before a Division Bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman. The Additional Public Prosecutor appearing for the police submitted that the missing minor girl and a young man were in a relationship and that the girl had left on her own volition. It was further submitted that general guidelines had been issued against taking tougher action in instances of consensual relationships.
Intervening, the Judges questioned whether the police could drop a complaint or refrain from registering a case merely because a minor girl, allegedly abducted, had gone willingly with a man. The Bench thereafter directed the district police to trace and produce the minor girl within 48 hours.
When the matter was taken up again on Wednesday, the police produced the girl before the Court and informed that a case had been registered against the 27-year-old man under the POCSO Act.
After interacting with the girl, the Judges advised her to focus on her education. Recording her statement that she wished to go with her parents, the Bench permitted her to do so and closed the proceedings.