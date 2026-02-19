Acting on Madras HC order, police rescue Tangedco official's missing minor daughter in 24 hrs

Intervening, the Judges questioned whether the police could drop a complaint or refrain from registering a case merely because a minor girl, allegedly abducted, had gone willingly with a man. The Bench thereafter directed the district police to trace and produce the minor girl within 48 hours.



When the matter was taken up again on Wednesday, the police produced the girl before the Court and informed that a case had been registered against the 27-year-old man under the POCSO Act.



After interacting with the girl, the Judges advised her to focus on her education. Recording her statement that she wished to go with her parents, the Bench permitted her to do so and closed the proceedings.