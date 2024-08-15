Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC hoisted tri-colour flag marking Independence day

CHENNAI: Marking the 78th Independence day the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court hoisted the national flag at the Court premise and witnessed the special performance by the CISF contingents.

The acting Chief Justice (ACJ) D Krishnakumar, after hoisting the tri-colour flag, he inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel.

The CISF jawans demonstrated combat techniques before the ACJ.

Dogs specially trained by the CISF gaurds demonstrated its skills including passing through the rings. The spectators cheered the dog squad with applause.

The ACJ also handed over the awards and prizes to the Court staff, CISF and police personnel.

During the event, the ACJ announced Rs 2.19 lakh will be given to the families affected by Wayanad land slide and the sollatium will be collected from all the judges of the principal seat, said the ACJ.

Following the event, the ACJ unveiled the newly renovation statue of BR Ambedkar at the Court premise.

The judges of the High Court, law officers, prosecutors and advocates marked their presence during the event.