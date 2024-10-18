Act with foresight to handle monsoon: Tamilisai’s advice to DMK govt

CHENNAI: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday stressed that the ruling DMK government should act with a vision to overcome monsoon emergencies.

Talking to reporters after launching a special health camp at Virugambakkam here, Tamilisai said, "Glad that Chennai is not flooded due to rain this time. Meanwhile, the State government should act with a vision to overcome the rainy season."

"How much of the stormwater drainage works have been completed? How much money has been spent in the allocated fund of Rs 4,000 crore?" she questioned and said that the State government should place all the details in the public domain.

"We demanded that no fine should be imposed on the public who park their cars on the flyover. After our request, the police said no penalty would be imposed. But, now they say that the government has made arrangements to park cars on the flyovers. We have heard of the "Kaar Kaalam" (rainy reason), and now we are seeing the 'Car Paalam" (car bridge)," she added.

Meanwhile, TN BJP Sports Development Wing president Amar Prasad Reddy urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take decisive departmental action against those responsible for issuing inaccurate rainfall predictions, as it is the taxpayers who ultimately bear the burden of the errors.

"Despite a mere 14 cm of rainfall, your (Stalin) costly preparedness efforts have proven ineffective across most of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai," he said in a statement.