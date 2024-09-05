Act sternly on human excreta issue in Namakkal govt school: Edappadi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed shock over the incident of human excreta found smeared on the lock of the kitchen room and wall of a government primary school in Namakkal district and blamed the DMK government’s ‘inefficiency’ has emboldened the anti-social elements to commit heinous crime without any fear.

The incident indicates that the criminal elements, under the present dispensation, have no fear over the law of the land. If the government had guaranteed justice by taking appropriate legal action against the anti-social elements, who mixed human excreta in the water tank in Vengaivayal, it would have averted such an incident (in Namakkal), said Palaniswami in his social media post.

Meanwhile, he also hit out at the State government for allegedly failing to check the sale of ganja and contraband and the growing number of drug addicts among the youth and students.

“It is disturbing,” he said and urged the government to eradicate the sales of ganja.