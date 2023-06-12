Act on passenger complaints on highway motels: Transport dept

CHENNAI: The transport department’s additional chief secretary K Phanindra Reddy has instructed the transport corporation’s managing directors to act on passenger complaints on highway motels, where the corporation buses halt for a short time while ferrying passengers to towns within the State and other neighbouring states.

Seven transport corporations including the State Express Transport Corporation buses have tied up with 51 motels across the State on various routes for these buses to halt in between their trips.

The motels are selected through a tendering process and have to strictly adhere to rules including maintaining the place hygienically, serving quality food, not charging over MRP price and free toilet facilities.

However, passengers have been complaining about the unhygienic condition of the hotels, poor quality of food, high prices and collection of charges for using toilet facilities. Many times, passengers have taken to social media to lament over their experience at some of these places.

A senior transport corporation official said that following instructions from the transport secretary, action would be taken on passenger complaints against motels.

“We’ll conduct surprise inspections at these motels and initiate action,” the official said. “Motels have been instructed to display a board that toilet facilities are free of cost. Also, passengers would soon get a facility to give feedback on their bus travel and motels. Actions will be taken based on the comments.”

