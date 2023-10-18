Act neutral, don’t bring curbs on films: Annamalai to government

COIMBATORE: BJP State president K Annamalai said the State government should act neutral without bringing curbs on entertainment like films.

Addressing reporters in Erode on Tuesday, Annamalai said many film actors had faced harassment in Tamil Nadu over the last 20 years.

“Cinema should reach everywhere without any hindrance. I see a film as a film. The State government should act neutral on such issues,” he said.

Claiming that BJP MPs from Tamil Nadu will be sent to Parliament after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Annamalai said the BJP will seek votes by telling the electorate on the 9 years of achievement by the Central government.

Later, while addressing the cadre, during his padayatra, the BJP leader said the DMK hasn’t done any welfare work for people. “The DMK’s only achievement is to open over 5,000 Tasmac shops. The DMK’s entire focus now is to make Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Chief Minister,” he said.

Listing out various projects rolled out by the Union government for Erode, Annamalai said even though the Central government has brought several schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure drinking water for all, the DMK has been bent upon covering up these projects.