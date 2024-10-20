'Act against Udhayanidhi for remarks on PM'

CHENNAI: State BJP unit spokesperson ANS Prasad sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take legal action against Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for comments on the Prime Minister.

Condemning Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against PM Modi and Governor RN Ravi, Prasad said Udhayanidhi's derogatory remarks against the PM and Governor are to be condemned. His (Udhayanidhi) three-year tenure as MLA and minister has been marred by inflammatory speeches undermining national integrity, unity and harmony," ANS Prasad said.

Union Minister Amit Shah must investigate this and take necessary legal action against Udhayanidhi's harmful rhetoric, which has crossed all bounds of decency and democratic discourse," Prasad said in a statement.