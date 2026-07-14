Act against TVK functionary to rein in cadre from misconduct, urges Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi on Tuesday (July 14) questioned the State government over the alleged inaction against a ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary from Krishnarayapuram who has been accused of sexually harassing and abducting a young woman.
In a statement, Kanimozhi asked why no action had been taken against the TVK functionary despite the serious allegations.
She urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take appropriate action against the party functionary and said the episode should serve as a lesson for ruling-party cadres on the importance of discipline and accountability.
Kanimozhi also called on the Chief Minister to ensure that the law takes its course without political interference and that justice is delivered to the victim.
A functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been taken into police custody in Karur district, after a 25-year-old married woman accused him of sexually harassing her for three months and attempting to kidnap her.
The woman, who lives in Malaiyappa Nagar in Kulithalai, filed a police complaint naming Ramesh, the TVK Krishnarayapuram East union secretary, accusing him of sexual harassment.