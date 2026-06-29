Act against TRB over asst prof recruitment irregularities: Left, VCK

Both parties also sought suspension of the recruitment process until the allegations were investigated.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the results, announced on June 25, had shocked candidates and fuelled demands for their cancellation. Citing anomalies in the marks awarded, he claimed that one candidate who secured 111 out of 150 in the first Tamil paper was awarded zero out of 50 in the second paper, while another who scored 54 out of 150 obtained 49 out of 50 in the second paper.