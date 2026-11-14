Act against repeat offender Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, urges CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM has urged the State government to order impartial inquiries into allegations of misconduct by two ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs and to take action against them and the police personnel accused of shielding one of them.
In a resolution adopted at its state executive committee meeting in Chennai on Thursday, the party sought action against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh over allegations that he used derogatory language against a woman District Collector. It said reports suggested that a similar incident had occurred earlier and that the Chief Minister's Office had warned him.
The party also sought action against Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar over allegations that he assaulted a person who approached him with constituency-related grievances. It alleged that the victim was subsequently pressured by the police to record a video denying the assault, with a police inspector allegedly aiding the MLA. The CPM demanded action against the legislator and police personnel found guilty.
In another resolution, the party urged the government to revoke its order dissolving the high-level committee on Centre-State relations headed by retired judge Kurian Joseph. It said the committee had submitted the first volume of its report in February and was expected to complete its work by May next year.
Calling the dissolution unjustified, the CPM said the committee should be allowed to complete its mandate, particularly in the context of the Union government's alleged encroachment on states' rights.