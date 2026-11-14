Act against repeat offender Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, urges CPM

In a resolution adopted at its state executive committee meeting in Chennai on Thursday, the party sought action against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh over allegations that he used derogatory language against a woman District Collector. It said reports suggested that a similar incident had occurred earlier and that the Chief Minister's Office had warned him.

The party also sought action against Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar over allegations that he assaulted a person who approached him with constituency-related grievances. It alleged that the victim was subsequently pressured by the police to record a video denying the assault, with a police inspector allegedly aiding the MLA. The CPM demanded action against the legislator and police personnel found guilty.